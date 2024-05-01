ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.



ATI opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.



In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.



Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.



ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

