Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUB shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.