Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.60. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

