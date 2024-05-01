Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

