Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $8.68.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
