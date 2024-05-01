Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 614.0 days.

Audinate Group Stock Performance

Audinate Group stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Audinate Group has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

About Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

