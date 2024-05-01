Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 16%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) traded down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.62. 1,636,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,431,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of C$548.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The business had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

