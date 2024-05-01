Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.050-9.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.1 billion-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.2 billion. Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

ADP stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.67. 221,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.06. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.36.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

