Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock worth $9,759,898. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $890.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $895.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

