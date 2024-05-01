Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

CAR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.09. 354,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,073 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

