Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

