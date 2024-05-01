Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,717. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.