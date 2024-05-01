Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Stock Up 10.3 %

Axos Financial stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 397,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

