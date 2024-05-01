Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.
Axos Financial Stock Up 10.3 %
Axos Financial stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 397,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axos Financial
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.