Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 411,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AX

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.