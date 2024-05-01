B. Riley Weighs in on Full House Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

