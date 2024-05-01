Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

