Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,729. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

