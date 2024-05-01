Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
