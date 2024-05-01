Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.