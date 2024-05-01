Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s current price.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.16. The stock has a market cap of C$39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

