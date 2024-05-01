Barrington Research Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $100.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.89.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. 292,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,599. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,031,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,172,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

