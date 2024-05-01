Beck Bode LLC Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.76. The stock had a trading volume of 249,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,593. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.36 and its 200 day moving average is $282.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

