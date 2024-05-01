Beck Bode LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 84,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,951 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

