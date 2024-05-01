Beck Bode LLC Sells 26,313 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,313 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Rentals by 88.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after buying an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $40,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI traded down $12.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $655.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $682.42 and a 200 day moving average of $582.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.