Beck Bode LLC Takes $351,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,638,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,122,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

SKM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

