Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE BDX opened at $234.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

