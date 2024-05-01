Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 186.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 224,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

