Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,821,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after buying an additional 294,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.10. 382,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,100. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

