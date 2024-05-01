Berry Wealth Group LP Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.07. 1,061,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

