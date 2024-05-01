Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $6.05 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 5.6% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.51. 1,594,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.