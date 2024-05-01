Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 2.6% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.41. 644,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

