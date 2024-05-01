Berry Wealth Group LP Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STERIS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 5,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. 98,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

