Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 207,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
