Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 207,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Better Choice Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Choice stock. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Better Choice worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.