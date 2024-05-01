Beyond Meat (BYND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYND stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

