BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.