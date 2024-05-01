Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Up to $63.21

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.21, but opened at $70.54. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 655,489 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Trading Up 17.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 97.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.