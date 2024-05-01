BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 32,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

BCRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 876,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $897.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

