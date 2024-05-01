Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1,128.37 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,128.37 billion and $44.65 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $57,299.01 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00706065 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047094 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00098199 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,692,693 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
