Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.73. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Blackstone Loan Financing alerts:

About Blackstone Loan Financing

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.