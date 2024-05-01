Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) to Issue €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.73. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Blackstone Loan Financing
