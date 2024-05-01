Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.03

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 91284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

