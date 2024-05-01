Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Ben Fidler Sells 44,945 Shares

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £311,918.30 ($391,807.94).

Bodycote Price Performance

LON:BOY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 694 ($8.72). The stock had a trading volume of 379,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,546. Bodycote plc has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 731 ($9.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 666.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 620.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,551.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,111.11%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

