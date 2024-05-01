Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22), Yahoo Finance reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

