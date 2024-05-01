Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Boxlight Price Performance
BOXL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on BOXL
Boxlight Company Profile
Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boxlight
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.