Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOXL

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.