Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $33,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 761,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

