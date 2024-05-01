BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 61,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 40,682 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
