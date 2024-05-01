Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 10.2 %
Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.19.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.