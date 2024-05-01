Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 10.2 %

Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

