Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100–0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.010-0.020 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,621.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 56,541 shares of company stock valued at $102,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

