Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,282 shares of company stock worth $64,336,392. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

