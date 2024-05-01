Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

