Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

