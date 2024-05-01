Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

