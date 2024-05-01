Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,413,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,124,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,427 shares of company stock worth $6,728,242. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

